Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 108 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Pool Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $352.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.98. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

