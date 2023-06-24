Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 308 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $214.43 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.53.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

