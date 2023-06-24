Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.46

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 3739389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,337. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $88,773,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,775,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

