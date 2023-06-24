Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.00. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 44,471 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Rover Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $900.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Insider Activity

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rover Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

