Royal Bank of Canada Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $32.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $548,075.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,334,476 shares of company stock worth $54,568,167 over the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

