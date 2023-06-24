Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.