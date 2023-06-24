Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

