RVW Wealth LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

