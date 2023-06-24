RVW Wealth LLC Sells 3,373 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

