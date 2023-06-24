Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 66,318 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66,318 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $187.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

