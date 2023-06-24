SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 41,304 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.2 %

SEIC stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

