SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 46,647 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $31,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

