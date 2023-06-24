Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

