Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $14.05

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.05, but opened at $13.69. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 172,630 shares changing hands.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. FMR LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.