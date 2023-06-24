SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,714,000. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

