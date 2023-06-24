Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.48. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,104,783 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
