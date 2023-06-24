Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 29,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $405.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.