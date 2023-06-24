Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 6,833 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $187.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.