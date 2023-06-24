SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $337.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

