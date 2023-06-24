Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $29.68

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.68, but opened at $26.78. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 2,438,902 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after buying an additional 286,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

