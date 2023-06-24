Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 90,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

