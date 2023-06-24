Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

