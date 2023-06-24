Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Down to $19.44

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.60. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 1,111,427 shares traded.
STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
