Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Down to $19.44

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.60. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 1,111,427 shares traded.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

