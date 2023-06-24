Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.