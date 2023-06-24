Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.10.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,345 shares of company stock valued at $36,315,822 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

