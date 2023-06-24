Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $59,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $41,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $34,371,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Teradata Stock Down 1.1 %

TDC stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.