The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.