The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $191.94 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.43 and a 200-day moving average of $235.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

