The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $314.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

