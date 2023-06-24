The Goldman Sachs Group Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $349.87.

MongoDB stock opened at $389.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.63 and its 200-day moving average is $238.15. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $398.89.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $7,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in MongoDB by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

