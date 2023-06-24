The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $302.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

