The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Progressive by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Progressive by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $132.77 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

