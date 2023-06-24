Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $1,134,300.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $76.55.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.