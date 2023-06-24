Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $45,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,929. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

