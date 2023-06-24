Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $335.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.00 and a 200 day moving average of $277.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

