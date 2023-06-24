Truist Financial Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $420.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Wedbush cut their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.87.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 0.4 %

MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $398.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.