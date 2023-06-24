UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 3,348 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHCV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

