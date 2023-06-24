UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corning were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Corning by 56.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 18.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 121,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

