UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

