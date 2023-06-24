UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of KR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

