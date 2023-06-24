UMB Bank n.a. Has $294,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

