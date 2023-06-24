UMB Bank n.a. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.