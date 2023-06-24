UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

