UMB Bank n.a. Sells 152 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $608.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

