UMB Bank n.a. Sells 224 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Stock Up 0.2 %

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $413,501.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $8,656,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $126.75 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.