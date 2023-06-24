UMB Bank n.a. Sells 300 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.5 %

IFF opened at $75.30 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

