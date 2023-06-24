UMB Bank n.a. Sells 366 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after acquiring an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

