UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,563 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after buying an additional 1,513,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,071,100. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

