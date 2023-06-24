UMB Bank n.a. Sells 915 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HIG opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

