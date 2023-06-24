UMB Bank n.a. Sells 982 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in InMode were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in InMode by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after buying an additional 781,796 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $18,441,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

