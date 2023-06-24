UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after buying an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 454,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSN opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.